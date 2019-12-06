About Time! R. Kelly Charged With Bribing Government Employee To Marry 15-Year-Old Aaliyah

R. Kelly’s legal problems just keep piling up—ya love to see it. After the Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly” things took a turn for worse and in addition to those sexual abuse allegations Kelly is also entangled in back child support issues and recently he also had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear in court. While R. Kelly has been locked up his current (whatever you call them) “supporters” have remained loyal stating he never harmed them or had any foul play. Joycelyn Savage even released a statement yesterday saying she’s standing by Kelly in his troubled times.

While she may think there is good news ahead that’s just simply not that case. The federal government has now gone all the way back to 1994 to add another charge to Kelly’s indictment. TMZ reports:

According to federal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors say around Aug. 30, 1994 … Kelly and others paid money to a public official for “the creation of a fraudulent identification document for Jane Doe #1.” The significant part of the allegation is the date.

To make matters worse, R. Kelly’s former tour manager Demetrius Smith participated in the “Surviving R Kelly” documentary and admitted to getting the fake ID for Jane For #1 who we all know was Aaliyah. The fake ID was used to marry the 15-year-old singer. It seems things from his dark past are catching up with him and now will play out in court.

For your viewing pleasure here is Kelly’s former tour manager ONCE AGAIN explaining the process of obtaining the fake ID which will surely be used in court.