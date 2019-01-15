Red Table Talk: Lisa Van Allen From “Surviving R. Kelly” Is Joined By Daughter To Talk Documentary With Jada, Willow And Adrienne [VIDEO]

R.Kelly Survivor Lisa Van Allen Joins “Red Table Talk”

The last episode of “Red Table Talk” was a two-part episode talking about “Surviving R. Kelly” During the first part ,which dropped on Friday, January 11, Jada, Willow and Adrienne were joined by survivor, Lisa Van Allen, and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Chicago School of Medicine, Dr. Candice Norcott and discussed the public’s reaction, warning signs we all should know, survivor stories and different paths to healing. You can see Friday’s episode below.

Hit the flip to watch part two.