Formerly Fluffy: #BlackInkCHI Star Ashley Flaunts Her NEW Slimmy Trimmy Gym Body

#BlackInkCHI: Don’s Wife Ashley Transforms Her Body With Excercise
Ashley Pickens from ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago” is a whole new woman in just a few months! The mother is showing off her weight loss transformation on Instagram and she looks good! Recently, Ashley shared that she had a health scare after finding out she had a lump on her breast. Don and Ashley let cameras capture her surgery for the season premiere of #BlackInkCHI, which aired earlier this week.
Fast forward, Ashley is in good health! It appears that she’s been going the extra mile with diet and exercise too, after her health scare.
View this post on Instagram
Ladies and Men make sure getting regular exams on your body from head to toe i was living with lumps in my breast for years and was in denial until one became painful and really big glad that it’s gone and benign this was the day i had the lump removed thank you to my husband @bishop__don for standing by my side during this whole journey i love you ❤️ let’s continue to love life to the fullest #blackinkcrewchicago #blackinkcrew #blackinkchicago
Look at how slimmmmm she is now. Viewers of the show from the first season remember how thick she used to be.
What waist??? In case you need a refresher, Ashley shows off some before and afters of her body.
Hit the flip to see her then and now!
View this post on Instagram
Paparazzi caught me on my way out the salon i said no pictures (JK) been giving the weaves and wigs a break been letting my natural hair breathe and i love it!!! Hair slayyed by: @kingmom Swipe left for a close up of this slay by @kingmom #blackinkcrew #blackinkcrewchicago
View this post on Instagram
Took a lot for me to post this but it’s no turning back now Always been a curvy girl but after having a c-section with Ashdon i struggled with postpartum depression and would eat, and sleep all day matters got worse when the issues i was battling in my personal life was very public at the time i limited myself from social media and only posted pictures here and there i hated how big i look in pictures, hated how my smile and teeth looked i felt ugly and fat i battled this depression for awhile until i decided to make a change “New year, New Me” say hello to the new “Ashley B” i decided to transform the natural way (nothing against anyone who chooses to do surgery or veneers) my journey is not over yet stay tuned swipe 👈🏾 left for more pictures….
