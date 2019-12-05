Bad Mama Jama: Ryan’s Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Leigh Returned To #BlackInkCHI Single & THICCCKER

- By Bossip Staff
Ryan And His Thick BM Clash As Co-parents, But Look At Her Bawwwdy!

Yesterday, “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” returned to VH1 and the episode was a whole new vibe. Ryan Henry has accepted his break up with Rachel Leigh, the mother of his son, after 2-years of trying to making it work despite his infidelities. On the bright side, the co-parents are now both running businesses out of the same building.

Rachel opened up her own nail studio right upstairs from Ryan’s successful 9Mag Tattoo shop but they still have to work on their communication skills. Here, Rachel discusses with Ryan about calling before bussing up in the shop when it’s his day with their son.

Arguments aside, Rachel looks like she put on some healthy weight and fans were distracted! Anyone hear what she was saying???

Single looks good on Rachel! Hit the flip to see more of how GOOD she’s looking recently.

Todo bien 🌊 | @bfyne 👙

#greyscominginnicely 👩🏽‍🦳

Bad lil vibe 🖤

    the archer 🏹

