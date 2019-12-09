Quit Being Thirsty! Romeo Miller Cuts Angela Simmons Friendship Because Of Her Birdy Public Image

Romeo Done Associating With Angela Simmons?

It looks like Romeo Miller is completely turned off by preacher’s daughter Angela Simmons. In a clip for “Growing Up Hip Hop”, Romeo explains to Ang’s sister Vanessa that he refuses to associate with Angela due to her stagnant public image. He seemingly has an issue with Angela still being friendly with Bow Wow and how she curates her Instagram page.

“You Angela Simmons, you don’t have to do all that!”, Romeo said, referring to her taking selfies on IG with NBA players. YIKES!

