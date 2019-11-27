Sure, Jan: Angela Simmons Reveals She Lost Her Virginity At 28, Sparks More Hymen Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Angela Simmons Dishes On Her Virginity, Shatters Twitter
We have no idea why Angela Simmons feels the need to keep addressing her virginity that came up YET AGAIN–this time, on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ where she revealed that she lost her v-card at 28 to late ex Sutton Tennyson and became pregnant soon after. Yep, 0 to preggo real quick.
Naturally, this didn’t go over too well (AT ALL) on Twitter and fueled yet another round of hymen hysteria across the internet.
Peep the loud Twitter chitter-chatter over Angela Simmons’s big reveal on the flip.
