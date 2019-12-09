When They Snub Us: Twitter Drags Melanin-Allergic Golden Globes Into Washclothless Abyss

Peep the noms and spicy Twitter chitter-chatter over those very white noms on the flip.

No Lupita? No Jharrel Jerome? No Zendaya? No When They See Us? Yeah y’all can keep this year’s #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ka0OKMbFXN

Now, there was a glimmer of justice with Eddie Murphy ‘s nod for “Dolemite Is My Name,” Cynthia Orivo’s nod for “Harriet” and Billy Porter’s nod for “Pose” but that’s literally it in a year filled with Black cinema excellence.

Whew chillay, the 2020 Golden Globes TRIED IT with their blindingly white nominations that lacked women, women of color, men of color and everyone else not-white in a shocking (but not-very-shocking) Hollyweird moment.

No Lupita? No Jordan Peele? No “Us?” No Zendaya? No “Euphoria?” No Ava? No “When They See Us?” No Jharrel Jerome? No Sterling? No Kelvin Harrison Jr? No “Waves?” No “Luce?” No Octavia Spencer? No Viola? No Queen or Slim? WHAT???

Here’s the FULL list of Golden Globe nominees (if you care)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Joker

1917

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

The Farewell

Parasite

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Miserables

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917 – Thomas Newman

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Beautiful Ghost,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Spirits,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé

“Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry