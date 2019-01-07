Awards SZN BYKE: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2019 Golden Globes
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious Tweets & Memes From The Globes
It’s that very white yet increasingly Blackity Black time of year where prestigious awards are handed out, wigs are snatched on red carpets and Twitter Twitters–yep, Awards SZN–that kicked off with last night’s very meme-able Golden Globes currently fueling a mish-mash of reactions across social media.
Peep the funniest tweets and memes from the 2019 Globes on the flip.
