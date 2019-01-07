Awards SZN BYKE: Funniest Tweets & Memes From The 2019 Golden Globes

When someone is trying to take your job… 😂😆😂 #GoldenGIobes pic.twitter.com/rBLkGjfLi5 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 7, 2019

It’s that very white yet increasingly Blackity Black time of year where prestigious awards are handed out, wigs are snatched on red carpets and Twitter Twitters–yep, Awards SZN–that kicked off with last night’s very meme-able Golden Globes currently fueling a mish-mash of reactions across social media.

I was today years old when I found out Christian Bale is British pic.twitter.com/a7v70HEdN3 — first superhero film for DRAMA GG (@comicvix) January 7, 2019

