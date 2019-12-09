GTFOHWTBS: Paul Pierce Ordered To Pay Salty Soup Cookie $100,000 For Calling Him Racist At McGregor Fight

Paul Pierce Ordered To Pay $100,000 To Man He Called “Racist”

2019 just gets crazier and crazier every day.

According to TMZ, Paul Pierce has been ordered to pay $100,000 to some clown who was harassing him at the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib fight back in October.

Christopher Mostello is seen in the above video having a confrontation with Pierce who claims that the overeager security guard has giving him a hard time while trying to get back to his seat. Subsequently, Pierce called Mostello a racist.

Mostello claims the former NBA baller had gotten out of pocket and physical with a female security guard and he stepped in to address the situation.

The video went viral and Mostello says he’s suffered damage to his good name by way of public embarrassment, harassment and ridicule. The judge ordered Pierce to appear but never heard from him, so the default judgment of $100,000 was awarded to the security guard.

The idea of paying a white authority figure who has been accused of a racially-motivated abuse of power is trash, but why the HELL didn’t Paul show up to court???