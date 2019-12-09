Cardi Covers VOGUE With Kulture, Talks Forgiving Offset—‘We Prayed On It’

Cardi Covers VOGUE With Kulture

Cardi is on the January 2020 cover of VOGUE and speaking candidly in an especially intimate interview.

This month, VOGUE handpicked Cardi and three other fierce creative forces, role models, and mothers to be celebrated with a quartet of covers. For Cardi’s cover styled by Tonne Goodman, she opens up to Rob Haskell about making music, her relationship, and becoming a mother. She also poses for artful Annie Leibovitz taken shots with her 1-year-old daughter Kulture by her side.

At one point things get especially interesting when she brings up Offset’s cheating and admits that they used prayers from priests to get through it. She also reiterated that she believes in monogamy and also believes in a** beating for cheating.

On her relationship being placed under a microscope:

“When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me. But it’s real-life shit. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you’re depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you’re not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down.”

On her relationship with Offset:

“Everybody has issues. I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world. He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me.”

Cardi also dished on the criticism she received for having a baby with Offset who already had three kids before Kulture. Cardi told VOGUE that seeing Offset in daddy mode makes her happy and she can relate because she too comes from a big family. Cardi has seven siblings.

“When I was pregnant with Kulture, a lot of people was like, oh, he has three kids already; why would you have a kid with somebody that have three kids? And it’s like, how is that such a bad thing?” said Cardi. “My dad has eight kids, and we all get along, and it feels better, fuller. And with Offset, I feel like his kids just bring a pop of fun to life when they’re in his house. I actually love it. It brings out a different side of him that I like to see, and I love to see my baby interacting with her siblings.”

The more the merrier, right???