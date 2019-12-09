RIP: Celebrities, Peers And Fans Pay Respect To Juice WRLD

Celebrities Mourn Passing Of Juice WRLD

The Hip-Hop and entertainment world was rocked over the weekend by news that prolific 21-year-old musician Juice WRLD had passed away. The artists had garnered a substantial fan base and hit songs along the way.

The death sent shockwaves across the industry as fans and those whose music he touched were all hit hard by the news. However, it was also his peers who were deeply impacted.

Take a look at some of his peers who expressed sadness over his passing.