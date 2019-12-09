RIP: Celebrities, Peers And Fans Pay Respect To Juice WRLD

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

McDonald's Beat Of My City Chicago

Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

Celebrities Mourn Passing Of Juice WRLD

The Hip-Hop and entertainment world was rocked over the weekend by news that prolific 21-year-old musician Juice WRLD had passed away. The artists had garnered a substantial fan base and hit songs along the way.

The death sent shockwaves across the industry as fans and those whose music he touched were all hit hard by the news. However, it was also his peers who were deeply impacted.

https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi/?utm_source=ig_embed

Take a look at some of his peers who expressed sadness over his passing.

View this post on Instagram

😢😔 bye brother, love u dawg.. rip

A post shared by FaZe Boat (@lilyachty) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, We Broke It Here First!

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.