Drive The Pannyboat: Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Humongous Bodyguard That Has The Internet Turning Into Big Ol Freaks

Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard
Megan Thee Stallion is one of the baddest women in the game. That’s for sure. She decided to showcase someone else who is fine as hell. This time is was her bodyguard, Justin. While a lot of the internet was focused on the fact that Megan was almost as tall and big as her bodyguard, highlighting her stallion-like build.
Yet the rest of the internet couldn’t help but wonder who the hell this beefcake is. Well, you know we love you here at Bossip and got your back. So we found his IG and wanted to share the goods:
You’re welcome. Christmas has come early.
Doin pull ups at 300lbs is a bitch…but Veterans Day Murphy Challenge completed – 1 mile – 300 squats – 200 push ups – 100 pull ups – 1 mile Even threw on the 20lb weight vest thanks to @mr.wreck_it 🤦🏽♂️ but appreciate y’all holding me accountable for that extra push @mr.wreck_it @thejazzstandard
“Confusion is a gift from God. Those times when you feel most desperate for a solution, sit. Wait. The information will become clear. The confusion is there to guide you. Seek detachment and become the producer of your life.” @RZA @wutangclan #wisdom #understanding #security #protectivestyles #bodyguard #protection #igers #igdaily
DCPline is not only a mindset, but a mental model. It's having a relentless determined attitude that drives you toward achieving your goals in all aspects of your life. TAKE ACTION! Shoutout to my bro @dcplinedp for the MVP gym wear "Morals Values Principles" follow him and support ✊🏽 #igers #igdaily #igfit #fitness #workout #motivation #gym
Slight work on a Saturday, usually don't pick up weights on the weekend, nothing wrong wit a lil upper body pump #igers #igfit #igdaily #igfitness #igworkout #fit #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitness #fitspo #fitlife #workout #workoutmotivation #nogymnoproblem videocred: 🎥 @rtwdej
