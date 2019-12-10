Drive The Pannyboat: Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Humongous Bodyguard That Has The Internet Turning Into Big Ol Freaks

Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the baddest women in the game. That’s for sure. She decided to showcase someone else who is fine as hell. This time is was her bodyguard, Justin. While a lot of the internet was focused on the fact that Megan was almost as tall and big as her bodyguard, highlighting her stallion-like build.

Yet the rest of the internet couldn’t help but wonder who the hell this beefcake is. Well, you know we love you here at Bossip and got your back. So we found his IG and wanted to share the goods:

You’re welcome. Christmas has come early.