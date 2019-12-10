Drive The Pannyboat: Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Humongous Bodyguard That Has The Internet Turning Into Big Ol Freaks

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

Damn Justin wanna be like me so bad😂😂😂

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

Meet Megan Thee Stallion’s Bodyguard

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the baddest women in the game. That’s for sure. She decided to showcase someone else who is fine as hell. This time is was her bodyguard, Justin. While a lot of the internet was focused on the fact that Megan was almost as tall and big as her bodyguard, highlighting her stallion-like build.

Yet the rest of the internet couldn’t help but wonder who the hell this beefcake is. Well, you know we love you here at Bossip and got your back. So we found his IG and wanted to share the goods:

You’re welcome. Christmas has come early.

View this post on Instagram

Take more pics @blackmooness said 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by Justin E (@hotguardjustwin) on

View this post on Instagram

2019: The Year of the Bag 💰#protection

A post shared by Justin E (@hotguardjustwin) on

