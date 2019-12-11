Here’s What Happened When Lizzo Was Crowned TIME’s ‘Entertainer Of The Year’
- By Bossip Staff
Lizzo’s ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ Crown Shatters Twitter
Rising superstar Lizzo extended her enviable winning streak by winning TIME’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ crown in the latest nod to her MONSTER year that stirred up never-ending Twitter hysteria while pushing new-age Pop to yet another level.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lizzo’s ‘Entertainer of the Year’ crown on the flip.
