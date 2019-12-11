Metro Boomin Brings Out Atlanta’s Drippiest Tastemakers For Exclusive “Uncut Gems” Screening

Metro Boomin Hosts Exclusive “Uncut Gems” Screening

Your fave producer’s fave producer Metro Boomin hosted an exclusive screening of A24’s star-studded crime dramedy “Uncut Gems” that brought out Atlanta‘s coolest tastemakers, influencers, creatives and writer/directors Josh & Benny Safdie to the swanky SCADShow Theater in midtown.

Additional attendees included QC Music COO Coach K, Young Thug, Gunna, Mike WiLL Made It, ForteBowie, Platinum producers Wheezy and Turbo The Great, Celebrity Photog Gunner Stahl, Producer Cam Kirk, NBA All-Star Grant Hill, Epic Records A&R Bryon Wright and “Uncut Gems” producers Sebastian Bear-McClard and Eli Bush.

Critics have obsessed over Oscar-buzzy face-puncher “Uncut Gems” that boasts a deliciously slimy performance by Adam Sandler along with ACTOR Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield and Idina Menzel who shine in this sleazeball-stuffed gem about the pitfalls of high-stakes gambling.

Oh yes, it’s classic dirtbag cinema that hits theaters nationwide December 25th, 2019.