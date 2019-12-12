For Your Viewing Pleasure: Raphael Saadiq Is Joined By Lucky Daye For A Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

Raphael Saadiq Performs At NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series is a favorite among music fans, and now, we’ve got another edition to add to the list of great performances.

The latest artist to take the office was Raphael Saadiq, who appeared as a part of the publication’s four-night series of extended concerts, Tiny Desk Fest. Saqdiq performs somes of his smoothest joints for almost 40 minutes as he’s joined by Lucky Daye for a seriously good time.

Check out the performance for yourself down below: