Are You Here For It?! Quavo Is Producing A Horror Film Titled, ‘The Resort’

Quavo Is Producing A Horror Movie

Even after taking a jab at their own individual solo albums, the members of the Migos crew are still out here trying new things. Now, one of the trio’s members is making his way toward movies.

An upcoming horror flick titled The Resort is going to be produced by Quavo.

Last night, the rapper ended up announcing to fans that he had just finished watching a cut of the production, which just so happens to mark the first horror movie to which he’s contributed a producer credit.

“Wow Jus WATCH MY FIRST HORROR FILM I PRODUCED,” he tweeted. “The Resort Coming Soon.”

thanks @willmeldman — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 11, 2019

Although nothing else is known about the actual movie or what it’s about, Quavo tagged a man by the name of Will Meldman in his announcement post, who is the founder and CEO of Double Down Pictures.

Meldman shared a behind-the-scenes photo from The Resort‘s editing room back in March. He also posted a photo recently of himself courtside at an NBA game with Quavo.

Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out what The Resort is about and more on Quavo’s role in making the film.