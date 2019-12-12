Deelishis Details Raymond Santana’s Super Sweet Proposal, Says She Made The First Move

Deelishis Details Raymond Santana’s Super Sweet Proposal

Deelishis is ecstatic to be engaged to her Exonerated Five bae and she’s sharing details on their love story. As previously reported Raymond Santana proposed to Deelishis shortly after they went public with their romance in November.

Now Dee is sharing deets on how their love story unfurled. According to Deelishis, she met Raymond at an event hosted by the Tuckers, Kandi and Todd, and sparks flew immediately when they embraced.

“We met at Todd and Kandi’s event and when I met him I was excited because he was Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five, I’ve seen the movie and to meet them is like an honor. So I wanted to hug him—and he hugged me different—I said, ‘Wait a minute.'” said Deelishis. “I said that hug was a lil “Oooh!”

After that, Raymond liked Deelishis’ pics on Instagram and SHE slid into HIS DMs, not the other way around before asking him on a date.

“So then he started following me on IG, I was already following him” said Deelish. “He was double-tapping my special pictures and after a whole lot of that I DM’d him and said, “You double-tap another picture you’re gonna owe me lunch!” He said, “Yeah and dinner too.” I asked him out but he put me in the friend zone for about two months.”

All that double-tapping eventually led to “intentional” texting and ultimately an “inseparable” connection and proposal.

Congrats to Deelishis and Raymond, they’re clearly quite happy with each other.

See more Deelishis and Raymond on the flip.