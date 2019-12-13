#BUBBA: Groove GAWD Kaytranada Drops Hip-Moving New Album Featuring SiR, Pharrell, Teedra Moses & More!

Kaytranada Drops Groovy New Album “BUBBA”

Groove GAWD Kaytranada returned with another hip-moving collection of JAMS on his brand new “BUBBA” album featuring everyone from Pharrell to Teedra Moses vibing over cooler than cool grooves that have the whole entire internet in a dance-crazed TIZZY.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kaytranada’s highly anticipated new album on the flip. Oh, and stream it here:

