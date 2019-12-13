BUBBA: Groove GAWD Kaytranada Drops Hip-Moving New Album Featuring SiR, Pharrell, Teedra Moses & More!

Me in 2073 asking my grandchildren what they know about this @kaytranada pic.twitter.com/qNun0ZFBIQ — GIIIVENS (@giiivens) December 13, 2019

Kaytranada Drops Groovy New Album “BUBBA”

Groove GAWD Kaytranada returned with another hip-moving collection of JAMS on his brand new “BUBBA” album featuring everyone from Pharrell to Teedra Moses vibing over cooler than cool grooves that have the whole entire internet in a dance-crazed TIZZY.

Listening to this new @KAYTRANADA on a plane, buckled in no less, feels like a crime against the music. But chair dance activated. pic.twitter.com/E9atO4i8Iy — Nezi Braxton (@Danez_Smif) December 13, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kaytranada’s highly anticipated new album on the flip. Oh, and stream it here: