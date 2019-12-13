#BUBBA: Groove GAWD Kaytranada Drops Hip-Moving New Album Featuring SiR, Pharrell, Teedra Moses & More!
Kaytranada Drops Groovy New Album “BUBBA”
Groove GAWD Kaytranada returned with another hip-moving collection of JAMS on his brand new “BUBBA” album featuring everyone from Pharrell to Teedra Moses vibing over cooler than cool grooves that have the whole entire internet in a dance-crazed TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Kaytranada’s highly anticipated new album on the flip. Oh, and stream it here:
