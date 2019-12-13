Vegan Cupcakes: The Internet Is Re-Exploding On The Anniversary Of Beyonce’s Self-Title Surprise Album

Beyonce’s Anniversary Creates A Celebration

Six years ago, Beyonce changed the entire music world. On December 13th, 2013, she dropped her self-titled album out of the blue without any promo or warning. She shook up the entire world and changed the way people drop albums. Beyonce was a masterpiece and a visual album that really started the wave of her being revered as a goddess among mortals.

Now, six years later, the hive and everyone who loves Beyonce is treating today like a national holiday because it really is. We should have called off work, damn.

Let’s go back and relive the magical moments that Beyonce held on to our wigs and never let go.