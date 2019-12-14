Happy Birthday! Jamie Foxx Celebrates His 52nd In Las Vegas With Lil’ Jon And Bottle Of Tequila

Jamie Foxx 52nd Birthday Party In Vegas With Lil Jon

Whether you believe it or not, Jamie Foxx is 52-years-old.

The multihyphenate legend celebrated his b-day in Las Vegas the MGM Grand’s Hakkasan Nightclub with rapper, producer, DJ, entrepreneur Lil Jon according to a TMZ report.

It’s said that Jamie pulled up with about 20 friends in his entourage and had a nice VIP booth set-up right next to the DJ booth where Jon was creating the vibes.

After both brothas took a few swigs out of a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, Jon got on the mic to celebrate Jamie properly.

Shots were flowing, of course, and both guys took pulls straight from the bottle to get things going. We’re told LJ got Jamie onstage around 2:45 AM and told the house, “I’ve known Jamie for a long time, and he’s a good, real person. He ain’t down with all that Hollywood BS.”

Then, in true Lil Jon fashion, he pressed play on “Turn Down For What”, grabbed a bottle of champagne, and showered Jamie with it in glee.

Happy birthday, Foxx!