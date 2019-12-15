Kodak Black Claims He Was Drugged And Brutalized By Federal Prison Officers While Serving Sentence

Kodak Black recently updated his social media and gave fans some insight into what’s going on with him as he sits behind bars.

Kodak said he was slipped some laced with an unknown substance and was ultimately denied medical assistance.

“On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami, FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly. Upon this experience i managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical Attention (As shown on surveillance cameras). I was denied ! This left me in a state of paranoia.”

Kodak mentions several physical altercations he’s gotten into with different inmates over the past couple of months as he serves his 46-month sentence.

“Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate [sic]. This same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face,” he said. “Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people.”

He also mentions his lack of access to psych meds as he tries to cope with the passing of his friend Juice Wrld.

“Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors. Prior to this there were a few inmates who intentionally beat up … An officer and no charges were filed. Meanwhile I get into a fight with another inmate and this officer jumps in to inflict harm on himself and capitalize on my status as a local celebrity … I had officers tell me that the CO was ok that night and that he is trying to go this route. Because he self checked himself in the hospital. I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will her a quarter million from me. I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds.”

Wow, Kodak Black’s fans are crying foul and demanding his release.

