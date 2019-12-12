So Sad: Juice WRLD’s Mom Hopes His Untimely Death And Addiction Struggles Helps Others

Juice WLRD’s Mom Speaks On His Death

Earlier this week, we reported that beloved 21-year-old rapper Juice WRLD aka Jarad Higgins passed away in what appeared to be a drug-related overdose at a Chicago airport. Now Higgin’s mother has broken her silence on her son’s tragic death and what it may mean for other young people struggling with addiction.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ, the late rapper’s mom, Carmella Wallace, says:

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency. Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything. We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice WRLD died after taking a private flight from L.A. to Chicago Sunday. The rapper allegedly swallowed dozens of Percocet pills upon landing when he learned FBI agents were going to search the plane. His autopsy is still pending.