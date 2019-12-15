Pure Messiness: Antonio Brown Goes On Instagram Live As The Police Pull Up To His Doorstep

Antonio Brown Goes On Instagram Live During Police Encounter

Antonio Brown has found himself in the headlines once again, and this time, the police are involved.

According to reports from TMZ, the controversial baller went on Instagram Live this weekend to get his followers in on an intense scene that involved the police showing up at his doorstep. Turns out, the cops were there at the request of one of AB’s baby mothers after she asked for their presence while she picked up some clothes from his house.

During the footage, someone in the background of the video can be heard telling the athlete to “take that off,” probably referring to the livestream. Luckily for everyone involved, there were no arrests made.

Though the whole situation surrounding Antonio Brown and his baby mama is still unclear, it seems like the two of them have very different stories. Throughout the live stream, AB was emphasizing the fact that the woman in question doesn’t live with him, so he doesn’t know why she would send police their to get her things–though he obviously could have just been playing it up for the cameras

“They got this girl out here acting like she lives with me. She gotta get up out of here,” he lamented during the video. “These girls be so broke they try to force [themselves] in. You can’t force your way in on a GOAT.”

Further on in the video, we see Brown talking to an officer about some sort of domestic situation. He goes on to complain to the cop about a woman driving his car and the police letting her into his house, saying, “She’s blocked at the gate and you keep letting her in.”

TMZ reports that the woman being talked about throughout the video is likely Chelsie Kyriss, the mother to three of Antonio’s children.