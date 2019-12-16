Rekindled Romance: #RHOP’s Robyn And Juan Dixon Get Engaged (Again!)

Robyn And Juan Dixon Get Engaged

Robyn Dixon is getting married! The “Real Housewife of Potomac” and her estranged husband Juan Dixon are back together and getting married. The news comes from PEOPLE who reports that eyewitnesses saw Juan get down on one during a holiday wrap party for season 5 of their Bravo show.

Party guests have been posting pics from the affair and Robyn’s blinging new rock is clearly visible.

“Great holiday party Robyn Dixon! Full of fun and surprises!” wrote Robyn’s homegirl Vicki Irvin.

The couple who are high school sweethearts first married in July 2005. They have two sons often seen on RHOP and although they were divorced, they continued to live together as a family.

Juan hinted last season that he wants to have another child with Robyn, a baby girl.

Congrats to the happy couple!