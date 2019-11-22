Is It A Wrap? Monique Samuels Reportedly Wants OUT Of ‘RHOP’ After Fight With Candiace Dillard

Monique Samuels Reportedly Wants Out Of RHOP

A “Real Housewives of Potomac” star is reportedly so upset with recent happenings on the show that she wants to resign. As previously reported Monique Samuels is embroiled in a messy battle with former friend Candiace Dilliard after a hair-pulling drag down that happened while filming. Candiace, 32, filed a complaint claiming “humiliation and emotional distress” and Monique, 36, is facing a second-degree assault charge over the incident. Monique also recently clapped back and filed counter-assault charges against Candiace.

The beef has apparently gotten so bad that Monique is threatening to turn in her walking papers. The news comes from the good folks over at AllAboutTheTEA who say Monique is fed ALL the way up according to a “rock-solid source.” The source told the site that producers talked her out of quitting but she’s still distraught.

“The show is just not worth it anymore to her. There’s no lengths these women won’t go to try and push her buttons.” A source explains to AllAboutTheTEA.com. “She has way too much to lose.” Although Monique, 36, is ready to rid herself of the drama, Real Housewives of Potomac producers and Bravo are desperate to keep her on the reality show. “Producers repeatedly asked her to stay and talked her out of quitting the show,” a source revealed to AllAboutTheTEA.com. “Monique actually lives in Potomac (while many of her RHOP co-stars don’t), she’s happily married and wealthy…and producers like that.”

AllAboutTheTEA also has more details on the altercation that took place on October 16 at a winery and says Monique “slammed Candiace’s face on a table” AFTER Candiace threw a glass at her.

“Candiace Dillard, 32, initiated the fight by throwing a drink (and the glass) in Monique’s face during a heated fight — and Monique responded by grabbing Candiace by the hair and slamming her face on a table. The cast event took place at a winery and was filmed by Bravo cameras.”

WOWWWWW.

Not only that, Monique reportedly skipped a recent scheduled cast trip to Portugal because she doesn’t want to be around “crabs in a barrel.”

“Monique declined to attend the cast trip and production approved her request because some of the women do not want to film with Monique.” A rock solid source tells AllAboutTheTEA.com.

What a mess!

It’s such a shame to see Monique and Candiace fighting like this after they seemingly resolved their issues during the RHOP reunion. We hope Monique doesn’t quit, she brings something special to that show.

Don’t you agree?