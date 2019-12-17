At The Tender Age Of 61 Madonna Is Sapping The Man Milk From This 25-Year-Old Dancer

Madonna And Dancer Ahlamalik Williams Dating Despite 36 Year Age Difference

Age ain’t nothin’ but a number… but going down might be a thing, considering Madonna is 61-years-old and we’re not sure if her joints are as youthful as her taste in men. This weekend Madge pretty much confirmed she’s romancing her 25-year-old backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams, after paparazzi caught the two embracing on a Miami balcony.

It’s not the first time the pair have appeared on camera together, Madonna recently posted him on Instagram in a video of the pair boarding her helicopter. The couple are currently in the midst of Madonna’s “Madame X” tour which is headed to Europe next. According to Page Six reports, Madonna has been dating Williams for a few months. He is the latest in a long list of younger, dancer boyfriends that includes Brahim Zaibat, Jesus Luz, Timor Steffans and model Kevin Sampaio.

Madonna’s not the only one getting it in. Her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes was seen at the same Miami hotel as her mom, in the company of a mystery man. Lourdes is also following after her mom by exhibiting a flair for provocative performances. She went nearly nude for an Art Basel show as part of a simulated orgy. Sounds interesting right?

Enjoy some more photos of Madonna’s new man below, then hit the flip for some pics from social.

Looks like he enjoys his kush.