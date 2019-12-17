RHOP: See Robyn Dixon’s Bangin’ & Blingin’ 18K White Gold Engagement Ring From Juan Dixon

Robyn Dixon’s Bangin’ & Blinged Out 18K White Gold Engagement Ring

Robyn Dixon’s blinged-out engagement ring is making headlines. As previously reported the “Real Housewife of Potomac” and her estranged husband Juan Dixon are back together and tying the knot after Juan got down on one knee during a holiday wrap party for season 5 of their Bravo show.

Party guests posted pics from the affair and Robyn’s blinging new rock was clearly visible.

https://www.instagram.com/robyndixon10/?utm_source=ig_embed

Now Page Six has details about her rock which is an emerald-cut pink morganite ring was designed by Nicole Kopleman featuring a large center stone surrounded by several smaller diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Considering that this was Juan’s second proposal to Robyn, he wanted an unconventional ring. The ring designer told Page Six Style that Juan was “very involved” in designing the ring and “loved the double halo.” He commissioned the ring and purchased it about one month before proposing, Kopleman added.

Robyn also shared pics of the proposal and the bling on IG.

“Sweeter the second time around,” wrote Robyn. “I fell in love with the pink morganite stone because I wanted something with significance and meaning. Morganite represents unconditional love – something that our relationship exhibits and has relied upon.” The two who were living together despite being divorced got matching heart tattoos on their ring fingers and talked last season about having another child.

The two were previously married for seven years before getting divorced in 2012.

Congrats Robyn and Juan, can’t wait to see this play out on the show.