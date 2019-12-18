JR Smith’s Wife InstaPrays For Henny D-Slangin’ Hubby & His Alleged Side Chick, DESTROYS Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15
❯
❮
JR Smith’s Wife Prays For Hubby & Side Chick, Breaks Twitter
It’s been months since we heard from teamless champion JR Smith who appears to be caught up in a messy cheating scandal with “The Flash” star Candice Patton that pushed his lovely wife to PRAY for the two in public, on Instagram.
No, seriously, she went straight to God with a passionate prayer from the depths of her soul that revealed previously unknown marital issues while fueling messy chaos across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over JR Smith’s alleged dirt dog shenanigans on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.