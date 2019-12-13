Championship Convo: Meek Mill Talks Grammys, Finding Purpose, Saying No To Opioids And More With Charlamagne [Video]

Charlamagne Tha God Interviews Meek Mill

Meek Mill sat down with Charlamagne tha God down in the Bahamas to talk about the journey that the Philly rapper has been on in recent years.

Despite the success of his latest album Championships which includes a Grammy nomination, this has been one of the most turbulent times in Meek’s life. He’s overcome systematic abuse, state violence, and a rap beef that all the potential to cripple his career for good. Yet, somehow, Robert Rihmeek Williams has become a symbol of change and an avatar for all that ails the criminal justice system.

“A Conversation Between Champions” highlights all these things and gives insight into where Meek’s mind is now that he’s reached the glory on the other side of the government’s gambit.

Lot of real talk in here. Hope you were paying attention.