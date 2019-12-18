“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: JoJo Simmons Believes Romeo Is Just Mad He Can’t Have Angela [VIDEO]

JoJo Simmons Describes Red Flags He’s Seen In Romeo

Happy Hump Day! We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop”. If you’ve been keeping up, you already know that the drama is real right now between Romeo Miller and Angela Simmons. We’ve got an exclusive clip of JoJo Simmons telling his friends exactly what he thinks about Romeo and his issues with Angela.

Whew… That was a whole lot. Do you think that JoJo is right and Romeo is just feeling scorned?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Romeo blocks everyone on social media and causes uproar, but Angela has receipts! Tee Tee and Tyran join forces to derail Sam and Egypt’s trip to the altar and warn Pepa and Treach before it’s too late. Angela plans to squash the beef with Briana.

GROWING UP HIP HOP– “A PROPOSAL IN THE HEIR” – Airs Thursday, December 19th at 9/8C on WeTV