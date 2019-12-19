F****n’ Problems: Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Leaks Online, Sends Female Fans Into Unfappy Frenzy

Just saw Asap Rocky's sex tape and it was super duper wack. Don't even waste your time looking for it. His stroke is weak. pic.twitter.com/3JgKcFToxn — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) December 19, 2019

Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Leaks, Sparks Chaos

No one wants 2019 to end more than A$AP Rocky who went from international incarceration in Sweden to getting clowned over his, uh, questionable stroke game in alleged sextape that leaked online much to the (hilarious) dismay of his very unfappy female fanbase.

Donald Trump after leaking Asap Rocky sex tape so everyone can forget about his impeachment pic.twitter.com/RrYwjLw36x — R.I.P Russ P🏁🏁🏁 (@SkiMask_BirdGod) December 19, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over A$AP’s Rocky’s alleged sextape on the flip.