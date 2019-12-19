F****n’ Problems: Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Leaks Online, Sends Female Fans Into Unfappy Frenzy
- By Bossip Staff
Alleged A$AP Rocky Sextape Leaks, Sparks Chaos
No one wants 2019 to end more than A$AP Rocky who went from international incarceration in Sweden to getting clowned over his, uh, questionable stroke game in alleged sextape that leaked online much to the (hilarious) dismay of his very unfappy female fanbase.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over A$AP’s Rocky’s alleged sextape on the flip.
