Are You Here For It?! A$AP Rocky Announces His Return To Sweden For A Headlining Show

A$AP Rocky Announces A Show In Sweden

Well, it looks like A$AP Rocky is returning to Sweden in December–and it’s for a headlining show.

This performance comes just a few months after Rocky’s extended legal battle following a widely publicized Stockholm scuffle, which is what led to Rocky being arrested and later given a two-year suspended sentence.

“After tremendous support from the Swedish fans, he returns to Stockholm for a long-awaited gig for all his supporters,” a Live Nation rep said in a statement Friday, according to The Local. Rocky is going to perform at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm on December 11 at a show that will also include Swedish artists, with a portion of proceeds from the event going toward the non-profit Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups (FARR).