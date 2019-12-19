¡Qué Lástima! Marc Anthony’s $7 Milli Yacht Destroyed By Fire At Miami Marina

Marc Anthony’s 120 Foot Luxury Vessel ‘Andiamo’ Engulfed In Flames, No Injuries Reported

Sad news for Max and Emme’s dad, Marc Anthony. The singer’s 120 foot yacht, ‘Andiamo,’ valued at a whopping $7 million was destroyed after bursting into flames Wednesday night at a marina in Miami according to reports.

The Grammy Award winning singer, who was previously married to Jennifer Lopez, was not onboard the vessel when the fire occurred, but several crew members were evacuated from the boat, when it caught fire, capsizing at the Island Gardens Marina off Watson Island, according to WSVN reports.

“It’s sad,” a family member of the marina’s owner told the network, “for us, as the marina, and for the boat.”

Photos taken at the scene show billowing smoke as firefighters fought for two hours to put out the flames. So far it hasn’t been revealed what caused the fire, but an investigation is underway. No injuries were reported from the scene.

The battered vessel lay partially submerged Thursday morning. The once luxurious vessel had five cabins and could sleep up to 12. It also included amenities such as a Jacuzzi, satellite TV, WiFi and a BBQ.

We’re glad no one was hurt. Can you imagine — if it had been later the crew might have been sleeping.

Hopefully this was a complete accident and insurance will cover the damages.

This is just awful, the photos really make the devastation clear.

Check out more photos below: