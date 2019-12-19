“Growing Up Hip Hop’s” Angela Simmons Talks Romeo Ghosting Her, Oprah Coming For Her Uncle Russell & More (Exclusive)

Hip Hop Royalty Says She’s Shocked By Co-Star Romeo Miller

“Growing Up Hip Hop’s” Angela Simmons said she’s steering clear of the controversy enveloping her uncle Russell Simmons.

It was none other than Oprah who revealed that she was behind a new series that would take a close look at the Def Jam Records founder’s alleged inappropriate relationships.

But Simmons said she’s not interested in the wading into the furor.

“I’m not ever gonna get in between what’s going on with people. I’m going to stand by my family,” Simmons said. “I’m not going to get in between all of that, it’s not my place. No one wants to see their family getting hurt. He has daughters.”

She added: “My uncle knows what he’s done…but I don’t necessarily want to shine a light on that.”

And speaking of drama, the entrepreneur said she was just as shocked as “Growing Up Hip Hop” viewers were when her friend and co-star Romeo began abruptly ignoring her on the show.

“I was personally taken aback by what happened,” Simmons said of Romeo’s behavior. “I’m not excited about the storyline, but at the end of the day, it’s actually what’s going on. I can’t control the narrative.”

“You say so judgments,” Simmons said of Romeo, “but why are you judging me?”

The starlet is instead focused on decking the halls for the holidays, promoting her wellness app, “Purpose,” which helps users be their best selves, taking acting classes and her hair line.

“I’m a big believer in walking in your purpose,” Simmons said. “Spreading good words and helping people to be their best selves.”

“Growing Up Hip-Hop: New York” airs Thursday nights on WE tv.