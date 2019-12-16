Russell Simmons Addresses Former “Friend” Oprah Making A Movie About His Alleged #MeToo Moments

Russell Simmons And 50 Cent Call Out Oprah For Exposing Black Men Accused Of Sexual Assault

Big… Bali… Balls… On Friday Russell Simmons took to Instagram to directly address Oprah Winfrey over a documentary she’s currently working on that will shine a light on sexual assault and harassment in the music business. Being that he’s one of the men who has been accused of more misdeeds that anyone else that we know of in that community, we’re not at all shocked that Simmons is concerned.

In a lengthy caption Simmons writes:

Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community. Contributing so much to my life that I couldn’t list a fraction of it in this blog.Ihave given you the gift of meditation and the groundbreaking book”THE POWER OF NOW “we bonded to say the least. This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry [sic]. I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today “womanizer”) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number. So many that some could reinterpret or reimagine a different recollection of the same experiences. Please note that ur producers said that this upcoming doc was to focus ONLY on 3 hand chosen women. I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what i have shared. I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that “hurt people hurt people”. Today I received a call from an old girlfriend from the early 1980s which means that they are using my words/evidence against me and their COMMITMENT/ (all of the claims are 25 to 40 years old) It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago, but in my case proof exists of what didn’t happen, mostly signed letters from their own parents, siblings, roommates, band members, interns, and in the case of 2 of your 3 accusers,their own words in their books. Shocking how many people have misused this important powerful revolution for relevance and money. Maybe you should name your documentary “FLAVOR OF LOVE”!? In closing, I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind us.

Do you think he makes a good case for himself or would he have been better off trying to address Oprah privately? Also, for most women does it put you anymore at ease that Simmons admits to being a womanizer but claims his innocence has been proven via lie detector test and other people’s word? How about his concept that he wants to help “support a necessary shift” but within the same paragraph mentions putting an “old narrative” behind us?

It’s kind of hard to see how you can tell people to believe women in one breath and in the next you accuse them of wanting to make money and gain relevance. WHO would want to be relevant by being known as a rape victim? That argument makes no sense at all.

We also thought it was interesting that Simmons wants credit from Oprah for giving her Eckhart Tolle’s book. We found this clip of him insisting he put her onto Tolle:

SMH. Gotta love people who do nice things, then insist on recognition. Sheesh.

And Russell isn’t the only one pointing fingers at Oprah. 50 Cent also apparently takes issue with her “going after black men”.

🤦‍♂️I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad. Gale hit R Kelly with the death blow documentary. Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts.These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.

How about the color of the men doesn’t matter?