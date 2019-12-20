Tis’ The Season: Mariah Carey Breaks Down How “All I Want For Christmas” Came To Fruition

Mariah Carey Breaks Down How “All I Want For Christmas” Came To Fruition

As soon as the clock strikes Dec 1st every retailer and public space starts pumping Mariah Carey “All I Want For Christmas” through every speaker in sight. The record has hit peak popularity in 2019 topping the Billboard hot100 25 years after the initial release of her historic Christmas Album.

Now thanks to Amazon Music we finally get a breakdown into the conception of the album. Mariah has always been a lover of Christmas even recently giving us her 10 must-have items. If you don’t remembr, Mariah did this album fairly early in her career which was very unheard of at the time and frowned upon. It’s almost like finessing the record label when you are using funds for a seasonal product instead of music that could be used year-round. Little did they know history was well on its way to being made.

Watch Mariah tell her story with a few friends below.