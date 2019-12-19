Don’t Be Scared—Russell Westbrook’s Wayward Fan & Holiday Dating

After Dani and Jah talked Quad VS. Kenya Moore, predict 2020’s make-ups and break-ups, rap beefs of the decade and chatted with “Greenleaf” star Deborah Joy Winans, the hosts broke down their own personal segments.

For Jah’s “Have Some Balls”, he broke down the story of Shane Keisel, the white man who reportedly told Westbrook to “get down on your knees like you’re used to” and go him banned from all Utah Jazz games permanently by the NBA.

Shane is now suing Westbrook AND the Jazz for $100 million and you KNOW Jah isn’t standing for that.

"Have Some Balls" with Jah