Don’t Be Scared—Russell Westbrook’s Wayward Fan & Holiday Dating
After Dani and Jah talked Quad VS. Kenya Moore, predict 2020’s make-ups and break-ups, rap beefs of the decade and chatted with “Greenleaf” star Deborah Joy Winans, the hosts broke down their own personal segments.
For Jah’s “Have Some Balls”, he broke down the story of Shane Keisel, the white man who reportedly told Westbrook to “get down on your knees like you’re used to” and go him banned from all Utah Jazz games permanently by the NBA.
Shane is now suing Westbrook AND the Jazz for $100 million and you KNOW Jah isn’t standing for that.
“Have Some Balls” with Jah above and hit the flip for “Dani’s Dating Low Down. “
During “Dani’s Dating Low Down” Dani talks holiday time with bae. WHEN should you bring your significant other to meet your family? When is the right time to exchange X-Mas gifts?
Are you REALLY supposed to swap spit with bae to ring in the New Year?
Watch Dani break it all down above.
