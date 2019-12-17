Kenya Moore Talks THAT Messy #WWHL Shade Trade With Quad & ‘Boring’ Marlo Hampton

Kenya Moore is breaking down what really went down on that episode of “Watch What Happens Live” when she and Miss Quad got into it. As previously reported a shade trade happened between the RHOA star and the “Married to Medicine” star that left viewers befuddled.

It was later revealed that Kenya didn’t appreciate comments Quad made alongside Sheree Whitfield and Quad received Kenya’s comments and apologized for the alleged shade.

Yesterday Kenya further broke down the issue to BOSSIP and confirmed that it was the Sheree assisted moment that upset her.

“She’s agreeing with all this shade, she’s saying not nice things about me, in particular, she agreed with a situation about my mom not wanting me growing up. That’s not something you agree with if you like someone,” said Kenya.

Kenya also reaffirmed to BOSSIP that NeNe is a bully and dished on her split from Marc Daly. She also reaffirmed that she’s “bored” with Marlo Hampton and talked pettily pulling up to Marlo’s wig launch with a marching band and her line of beauty products.

“Yes I was petty, it was very shady and petty but do NOT come for me unless I send for you,” said Kenya.

She also dished on her Moore Haircare line that’s in 2200 Sally Beauty stores.

Watch Kenya speak on BOSSIP’s hottest headlines above.