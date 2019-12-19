Smash Partners: #BlackInkCHI’s Ryan Henry & Miss Kitty Cozy Up And Leave Bar Together??? [Video]

Ryan And Miss Kitty Get Cozy At Bar

In case you needed photographic evidence that Ryan Henry from “Black Ink Chicago” was smashing Miss Kitty from the show’s New York franchise, here it is.

Previously, we told you that Ceaser was having a very hard time dealing with the fact that Kitty allegedly had sex with “the competition” Ryan Henry and resorted to firing her over the alleged betrayal. Now, Chicago cameras have caught was lead up to the act on their own platform.

Do you think Ryan’s D is worth losing money over???