BabyBey: Charmaine Walker Talks Nick Bey Pregnancy, Releases Beautiful Baby Bump Photos

Charmaine Talks Neek Bey Baby, Releases Maternity Photos

Charmaine Johnise Walker is in her third trimester already and glowing. The mother-to-be is so excited for her baby to be here that she’s sharing some of what’s going through her mind in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The ‘Black Ink Chicago’ star says she’s “nervous” to give birth in the interview, adding “it seems like it is such a big experience and I just hope I can handle it!” So far for Walker, pregnancy has been “amazing”. In exclusive maternity photos, Charmaine shows off her growing bump and husband surrounded by butterflies.

This shoot makes us think of the transformation the mom-to-be had gone through in just a few years! Isn’t she lovely?

Adorable! More of Charmaine, Neek and their baby bump after the flip.