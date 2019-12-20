Go Away: A Gallery Of People We Should All Leave In The 2010s
Leave The Past Behind
The 2010s was quite the decade. It was full of love, happiness, joy and cakes. It was also a decade of people we are absolutely tired of as we head to the next decade. So what do we do about these people who we grew tired of over the past few years?
Simple.
Let’s leave them all behind. From political blowhards to bigots to culture vultures and toxic relationships in between, here is a list of people we are happy to leave in the past decade and enjoy the rest of our lives without them stinking up our timelines.
So who made the list? Take a look…
R. Kelly – He got to do way too much in the 2010s and it’s past time we just let the courts have their way with him.
Every Single Jenner And Kardashian – All of them can and should just leave us alone and stop Columbussing black women.
Azealia Banks – She is so incredibly talented but she is just too damn toxic to continue getting our attention.
This Fool.
View this post on Instagram
When you feel great, you look great! And the best thing you can do to make yourself feel great is smile and be confident in yourself! . When you let that voice in the back of your head rule your life, you'll never get the chance to live at your fullest potential! Instead of allowing that voice to tear you down, make you second-guess yourself, or lessen your sense of self-worth, silence it! Drown it out with positive, encouraging words! . You were created in God's image! You have the ability to overcome any challenge you're faced with. You are an amazing person inside and out! You are strong, capable, beautiful, and wonderfully made! . Take my words as your own and don't let yourself forget them! . What's your favorite quality about yourself? . . . . . . . . . . . . . #inspiration #inspirational #celebrity #faith #faithfulness #inspirationalquotes #lifelesson #teach #learn #success #successful #staceydash #jesus #warrior #redeemed #faith
Stacey Dash – Remember when we liked her? Right.
Candace Owens – We just can’t wait for this troll to get washed up under her bridge.
Continue Slideshow
Tammy Lawrence – Leave this mayo-dipped Klan pundit in the past
Gina Rodriguez – Karmen Klandiego and her active racism can absolutely go
YesJulz – Please leave the culture vultures on the endangered species list
Apryl And Fizz’s Relationship – Ugh. We swear we don’t need any more of this.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.