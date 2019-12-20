Go Away: A Gallery Of People We Should All Leave In The 2010s

- By Bossip Staff
Leave The Past Behind

The 2010s was quite the decade. It was full of love, happiness, joy and cakes. It was also a decade of people we are absolutely tired of as we head to the next decade. So what do we do about these people who we grew tired of over the past few years?

Simple.

Let’s leave them all behind. From political blowhards to bigots to culture vultures and toxic relationships in between, here is a list of people we are happy to leave in the past decade and enjoy the rest of our lives without them stinking up our timelines.

So who made the list? Take a look…

R Kelly Gayle King interview

R. Kelly – He got to do way too much in the 2010s and it’s past time we just let the courts have their way with him.

Every Single Jenner And Kardashian – All of them can and should just leave us alone and stop Columbussing black women.

Azealia Banks – She is so incredibly talented but she is just too damn toxic to continue getting our attention.

This Fool.

    Tammy Lawrence – Leave this mayo-dipped Klan pundit in the past

    Gina Rodriguez – Karmen Klandiego and her active racism can absolutely go

    YesJulz – Please leave the culture vultures on the endangered species list

    Apryl And Fizz’s Relationship – Ugh. We swear we don’t need any more of this.

