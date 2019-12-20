Who Was She Fooling? Adrienne Bailon Talks Being The Flamingo On “The Masked Singer” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere Of FOX's "The Masked Singer" Season 2 - Inside

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Adrienne Bailon Finally Revealed As The Flamingo

Remember when Adrienne Bailon was DENYING being the person inside of the flamingo costume on “The Masked Singer”??? Welp, that was a big lie. But, don’t hold it against her too hard, Adrienne couldn’t spill the beans until it was revealed on the Fox show.

Cheetah Girl fans knew Adriennee’s voice before the show could even air, just from trailers. The singer talks to her cohost at The Real about her experience on the show and the hardest part about keeping a secret that huge!

Hit play to hear it.

Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.