Knocked Up Or Nah: Is Jeannie Mai Already Expecting A Jeezy The Snowman Seed?

Is Jeannie Mai Already Expecting A Jeezy The Snowman Seed?

Rumors are swirling that a hot new couple’s already expecting. Jeannie Mai and Jeezy went public with their romance in August after they were first spotted together waaaay back in January. Now the Internet’s ablaze with rumors that a little Jeezy The Snowman seed might be on the way.

Earlier this week a rumor hit the net that cameramen on “The Real” were told to shoot Jeannie from the side to “make her look slimmer” and were allegedly told to expect her “to gain some weight.”

According to LoveBScott however, that’s simply not true.

“Well, we reached out to Jeannie’s rep who flat out denies the report. Her rep exclusively tells lovebscott.com that she is NOT pregnant.”

So either the Internet’s at it again with another rumor or Jeannie and Jeezy are keeping things under wraps.

Mind you, Jeannie’s spoken publically about not having the desire to become a mother and revealed that that played a part in her Freddy Harteis divorce.

“That was definitely one of the main… one of the big main factors, because when we were dating I was always very vocal,” said Jeaanie. “Cause I’ll never lead a man on, when I know that I didn’t want to have children. So I was always honest about that, and we were both so young, it was about 14 years ago. I think he also thought ‘You know what? We’re so in love, I don’t want that either’. And to be honest, he could’ve been happy not having children with me,” she continued. “But when you see… when you physically see how a man is with a child, that a man really desires to be a father, and you know that you are that block between that happening, you just don’t feel right about it.”

Jeannie recently said however that seeing Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James was “doing something to her ovaries.”

We could def see a baby and possibly marriage in Jeezy and Jeannie’s future—what do YOU think?