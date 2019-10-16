Gabrielle Union Destroys Intolerant Comment About Her Stepson— ‘Shady Baby’ Kaavia James Jumps In

Gabrielle Union Responds To Comment About Zion Wade

Gabrielle Union is a proud mom in a beautifully blended family and she has NO time for disrespectful comments about her kids.

The actress made that emphatically clear this week when she responded to a fan comment swirling in prejudice over a picture of herself, her 12-year-old stepson Zion Wade, and her “shady baby” Kaavia James.

Dwyane Wade shared a pic of the trio and captioned it “My Girls,” with a black and red heart emoji.

That picture caused a firestorm of controversy from folks concerned with D Wade identifying his son Zion, who previously attended Miami’s Pride Parade, as one of his “girls.”

When a fan on Twitter reposted the pic and asked followers “What y’all think of this”, Gabby let them know HER THOUGHTS instead and added that little Kaavia James had thoughts as well.

“Looks like love to me,” she tweeted. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s***. Peace & Blessings good people.”

YOU THOUGHT!

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019

Gabby’s post is causing a wave of positive messages to come her way.

PERIOD. — Robin Thede (@robinthede) October 15, 2019

Gabby and Dwyane are clearly allowing their son Zion to explore his identity and that’s no one’s business but their own. When D. Wade couldn’t make it to the Pride Parade he posted,

“Zion had his… cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!” Wade was in Toronto for an NBA game.”

The Wade family also previously donated $50,000 to an organization that supports LGBT education and inclusion.

Sounds like a proud papa to us—leave ’em alone.