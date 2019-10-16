Gabrielle Union Destroys Intolerant Comment About Her Stepson— ‘Shady Baby’ Kaavia James Jumps In
Gabrielle Union is a proud mom in a beautifully blended family and she has NO time for disrespectful comments about her kids.
As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform. The Wade family and @yngdna have decided to donate $50k and 50% of the proceeds of sales of the Pride shirts to The GLSEN organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity. For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students #StopKillingBlackTransWomen #StopKillingTransWomen #TransWomenAreWomen #SupportingEachOtherWithPride PS @kaaviajames has a very cool @yngdna Pride piece coming soon 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾
The actress made that emphatically clear this week when she responded to a fan comment swirling in prejudice over a picture of herself, her 12-year-old stepson Zion Wade, and her “shady baby” Kaavia James.
Dwyane Wade shared a pic of the trio and captioned it “My Girls,” with a black and red heart emoji.
That picture caused a firestorm of controversy from folks concerned with D Wade identifying his son Zion, who previously attended Miami’s Pride Parade, as one of his “girls.”
When a fan on Twitter reposted the pic and asked followers “What y’all think of this”, Gabby let them know HER THOUGHTS instead and added that little Kaavia James had thoughts as well.
“Looks like love to me,” she tweeted. “I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb s***. Peace & Blessings good people.”
YOU THOUGHT!
Gabby’s post is causing a wave of positive messages to come her way.
Gabby and Dwyane are clearly allowing their son Zion to explore his identity and that’s no one’s business but their own. When D. Wade couldn’t make it to the Pride Parade he posted,
“Zion had his… cheering section today. Wish I was there to see you smile kid!” Wade was in Toronto for an NBA game.”
The Wade family also previously donated $50,000 to an organization that supports LGBT education and inclusion.
Sounds like a proud papa to us—leave ’em alone.
