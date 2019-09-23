Swirlitics: Jeanie Mai Says She’s In A “Interresponsible” Relationship With Jeezy As They Learn Each Other’s Cultures

Deep Swirl: Jeannie Mai Talks Jeezy Learning Her Culture And Her Learning His History

Interracial relationships are more than just “looking good” together and Jeannie Mai knows this. While visiting Big Boy’s Neighborhood with the ladies of The Real, Jeannie addressed folks critical of her new romance. After comments she made about her taste for “dark meat” spread, the host tried to sort out why she got so much heat for it.

“That’s something I’m still kind of understanding because I don’t see it. Obviously when you marry you marry for love. Even in my past marriage, I married for love. Feelings change, people grow apart, so that happened. For me, it’s just focusing on what is love for two people, two human beings? So that part is kind of a responsibility that we’re just going to have to demonstrate through our relationship.”

Jeannie acknowledges that her role on hern Jeezy relationship is much bigger than optics. It’s about cultures coming together.

“I think when you look at the word ‘interracial,’ you should really look at it as ‘interresponsible.’ It is a responsibility when you date outside of your race to learn about that culture because not everybody’s experience is the same,” she said. “When he steps into my house he takes off his shoes, he knows how Vietnamese people do it. When I met him I was like, ‘I want to go to Hawkinsville [Georgia]. Show me exactly this yellow house that you grew up in, and how did you start your business and how did you understand how to make a dollar. I actually loved it.”

