Mayor Pete, What’s Good?! South Bend Cops Recorded “Joking” About Being Ku Klux Klansmen From ‘D’Jango’ During Raid

South Bend Cops Recorded Quoting Klansmen From ‘D’Jango’ During Raid

Presidential Candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg has some serious housekeeping to do in his city. He already looks suspect in the eyes of many Black folks for firing the city’s first Black police chief Darryl Boykins for an unjust reason.

According to Atlanta Black Star, South Bend police officers were recorded quoting Ku Klux Klansmen from Quentin Tarantino’s D’Jango Unchained during the raid of 21-year-old Marko Musgrove’s home recently.

“You know what’s a good idea for your kid? Is a skull mask in case you have to shoot a guy,” one officer begins, chuckling. “Dude, this is how you rob banks, alright?” another replies. Moments later, an officer is heard imitating a KKK member struggling to see through his ill-fitting hood. “I can’t see f—–g sh-t out of this thing!” he says.

That’s just the beginning. Peep the video below.

Wow. @PeteButtigieg’s Police Department in South Bend were caught on tape quoting a KKK Scene from “Django Unchained” while arresting a Black man. “I can’t see fu**king sh*t out of this thing!,” the officer says while laughing, mimicking the KKK scene from the movie." pic.twitter.com/g7oJ2gDRYt — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 19, 2019

In response to an inquiry, the SBPD had this to say to ABS:

The video is being investigated by the South Bend Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards. The department is taking this matter very seriously.

At this point we have not seen or heard a response from Mayor Pete on this matter. But we’re damn sure watching…