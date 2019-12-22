Hate It Or Love It?! Congress Raises National Tobacco & E-Cigarette Purchasing Age To 21-Years-Old

Congress Set To Raise National Tobacco Age To 21

Congress reportedly voted to raise the national minimum age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to a much older 21.

According to Fox News, the Senate approved the policy within an eight-bill package in the run-up to the year-end holiday recess. The bill package, which previously won all of the House’s approval, is part of a series of calculated measures meant to avert a looming government shutdown.

But even with impeachment in the forefront and other Capitol Hill drama, the bills contained major policy changes that will affect the country, including the minimum age increase for tobacco cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Within the U.S., approximately 16 states and D.C. have already upped the requirement age to 21 previously. Hawaii reportedly raised it in 2015, followed by California in 2016, and New Jersey in 2017. All leading the way for others to follow suit.

According to the American Lung Association, approximately 94% of smokers smoke their first cigarette before age 21, and 81% smoke before age 18. Surprisingly, electronic cigarettes have been exceptionally popular with the youth, in part due to the companies’ aggressive marketing campaigns to high school-aged kids.

Deranged Dorito is expected to sign the legislation when it reaches his desk.