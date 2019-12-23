BOP: DaBaby Denies Nudes, Real Culprit Comes Forward

DaBaby Denies Nudes, Jack The RippHer Comes Forward

DaBaby is denying that those Internet breaking nudes are his. As previously reported the E-cervixes were smashed to smithereens when a nude video of a supersized man rapping DaBaby’s verse on “Animal” hit the net.

And while fans AND celebs salivated over what they THOUGHT was DaBaby, it turned out to be a fake. Someone with waaay too much time on their hands dubbed DaBaby’s voice over someone else’s video and created the Internet hysteria.

DaBaby confirmed that the video wasn’t his in a simple tweet.

ion send nudes. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 22, 2019

Meanwhile, the REAL cervix crushing culprit has come forward. Twitter user Jack The Rippher (@JRippHer) confirmed to BOSSIP that the video is actually his. Rippher is an aspiring adult film star with an OnlyFans account.

That was actually MY video 🤣 look at my pinned tweet 👀 — Jack the Rippher (@JRippher) December 22, 2019

Being the esteemed journalists that we are, we looked into this claim (for research purposes ONLY) and can confirm that the video is indeed Jack The Rippher’s. His page is definitely NSFW and the alleged DaBaby video was shared months ago.

If you’re curious (and filthy) see some SAFE FOR WORK pics of Jack The Rippher on the flip.