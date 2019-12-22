BOSSIP Exclusive: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Responds To Racist Video Of Cops “Joking” About Being Ku Klux Klansmen

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Responds To Racist Video Of Cops “Joking” About Being Ku Klux Klansmen

Presidential Candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg is responding to that rancidly racist video of cops quoting Ku Klux Klansmen from Quentin Tarantino’s D’Jango Unchained during the raid of 21-year-old Marko Musgrove’s home.

Wow. @PeteButtigieg’s Police Department in South Bend were caught on tape quoting a KKK Scene from “Django Unchained” while arresting a Black man. “I can’t see fu**king sh*t out of this thing!,” the officer says while laughing, mimicking the KKK scene from the movie." pic.twitter.com/g7oJ2gDRYt — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 19, 2019

According to Mayor Buttigieg whose camp reached out to BOSSIP directly, it’s “unacceptable.”

“Jokes about our nation’s racist legacy are unacceptable, and when they come from those charged with keeping our communities safe, they are dangerous. I take this very seriously and the Police Department is conducting an immediate investigation to determine appropriate consequences.”

Noted. Let’s see if the South Bend P.D. is just as appalled as their Mayor.

As previously reported South Bend Police released a statement to Atlanta Black Star:

“The video is being investigated by the South Bend Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards. The department is taking this matter very seriously.”

Good, they better.