RHOA: Here’s Why Kenya And Her Relationship With Marc Is Getting DRAGGED Across The Internet

Kenya & Marc Daly’s Relationship Gets Dragged

Kenya and Marc’s relationship has been one very extensive punchline and punching bag for the past few years. Things got even worse this week. First, Kenya tried to spoil Mike’s proposal to Cynthia, ratting him out and doing her best to rain on the parade. Even Marc had some words for her.

“You snitched. You sold out the guy. Big surprise,” said Marc.

Then Marc and Kenya went on a triple date with Kandi, Todd, Cynthia, and Mike, and Marc told the story of how he proposed to Kenya. Unfortunately, it sounded like pure struggle and emotionless emptiness.

“So I ran inside and grabbed the ring and ran back outside… I said, ‘Look who’s official now,” said Marc.

That led to more of the internet clowning their relationship. Yikes.

Then she and Marc had a big fight over prenups and who owned what, prompting the internet to wonder what the hell is even up with their marriage at all.

“For me, if you bring up prenup to me, it’s over,” said Marc. “I’m not gonna marry someone if they have a prenup. If you’re like with me, you’re all the way with me, or you not with me.” He also added that if they ever got divorced she could have one of his restaurants. “You could have it. I’ll build another one,'” Marc said. “I told her that. ‘You could have everything. Just take it all.”

Overall, it was a tumultuous and rough night for Kenya.

Kenya and Marc are showing us EVERYTHING we need to know about their relationship #RHOA pic.twitter.com/mFB5XuoVKT — Dr. Eboni Baugh (@AKAClreHuxtble) December 23, 2019

Twitter showed NO mercy. Take a look…